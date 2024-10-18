Live: CSG as General Partner of Future Forces Forum 2024

The Future Forces Forum (FFF), taking place from October 16 to 18 at the PVA EXPO PRAHA, presents a broadly supported modern concept of events and activities focused on the long-term support of the interests of government and local administration, domestic industry, research, development, and education in the field of defense and security.

The primary goal is a development of a security and defense cooperationwithin NATO, EU, and with other partner countries, both military and civilian authorities.

The Czechoslovak Group (CSG), the general partner of this event, will present its latest products and services for the military and security forces in this large exhibition. Visitors will be able to explore a variety of projects. A big attraction will be, for example, the Morana self-propelled howitzer produced by the Excalibur Army company, based in Šternber. This modern artillery system is characterized by a new concept on the Tatra 8x8 chassis, which is equipped with a 155 mm cannon with a barrel length of 52 calibers housed in an armored revolving turret.

The CSG Group, its activities and exhibition, at the FFF are presented by the spokesperson and Managing Director of PP Partners Andrej Čírtek.

You can find more detailed information about CSG Group's presence at this year's FFF in Prague's Letňany HERE: https://www.ceskenoviny.cz/zpravy/czechoslovak-group-je-generalnim-partnerem-future-forces-forum-ukaze-nejmodernejsi-pozemni-vojenskou-techniku-a-elektronicke-systemy-/2582096.

In addition to Andrej Čírtek's commentary, ČTK Connect also prepared several product videos about the work of CSG and moderated interviews with managers and associates of the group. We will publish them on the YouTube channel HERE: https://www.ceskenoviny.cz/special/idet/.

The FFF exhibition, which takes place in Prague every two years, has for more than 20 years regularly included an international exhibition, conferences, workshops, panel discussions, bilateral meetings and official meetings of NATO expert working groups, whose members are actively involved in the program. The FFF is also attended by representatives and members of the armed and security forces, representatives of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, government and government institutions, state administration bodies, local governments and international organizations, scientific research centers, universities and industry.

The thematic focus of FFF events always corresponds to the current defense and security needs and trends in the security and operational environment, not only in the military, but also in the civilian sphere. The priorities of the year 2024 are, for example, autonomous systems, robotics and artificial intelligence, the fight against terrorism, the future of ground forces, the future of air forces, air defense, individual equipment and protection, integrated forces or crisis and military medicine.